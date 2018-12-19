Halal-certified Korean red ginseng for a vigorous lifestyle

Ginseng, known for its various health benefits, is one of the most highly-valued herbs. — Pictures by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — South Korean ginseng producer Korea Ginseng Corporation (KGC) is all set to get Malaysians to adopt a healthier lifestyle with the unveiling of its halal-certified Korean red ginseng range.

Manufactured under a systematic cultivation management system, the products under KGC have become the symbol of Korean health and longevity.

“As a company dealing in Korean red ginseng and with the largest ginseng research facility, KGC has, since its inception in 1899, been creating and upkeeping traditions with quality products aimed at promoting wellness,” said KGS global sales department senior manager Jin Park at the recent media briefing.

“We are pleased to announce the recent halal certification achievement on several Korean red ginseng extract products — the ‘Everytime’ range with different portions of red ginseng and ‘Hong Sam Won’ in Malaysia,” he said.

KGS global sales department senior manager Jin Park (centre) and Dr Yuan Shiun Chang (second right) together with KGS management and partners at the media briefing.

Park emphasised that the newly-launched products have been designed to better accommodate the busy lifestyle of today’s consumers, offering a more convenient and easier way to consume ginseng as a daily supplement.

Perfect for those with a busy schedule, “Everytime” comes with 30 pouches of Korean red ginseng extracts containing the daily recommended dosage of (3gm) of ginseng, which can be consumed straight from the pouch or diluted in water.

Alternatively, opt for the caffeine-free “Hong Sam Won” made of six-years-grown Korean red ginseng, jujube and berry extracts as well as cinnamon and dried ginger to boost energy.

The newly-launched products are designed to better accommodate the busy lifestyle of today’s consumers.

Providing a deeper knowledge on the key benefits of this centuries-old energy booster, renowned professor of Pharmacognosy at the China Medical University of Taiwan and Korean red ginseng expert Dr Yuan Shiun Chang said ginseng is known for its various health properties and has long been regarded as one of the most highly-valued herbs.

Dr Chang also stated that its extract produces antimicrobial compounds that work as a defence mechanism against bacterial and viral infection.