Legoland’s Sea Life Malaysia on track to start operations by April next year

Legoland Malaysia Resort general manager Kurt Stocks (left) and Sea Life Malaysia manager Kristian Griffin filling Sea Life Malaysia’s ocean tank with the Junior Rangers on Saturday. — Picture courtesy of Legoland Malaysia

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Dec 19 — Legoland Malaysia Resort is set to start operations for its Sea Life Malaysia interactive aquarium by the second quarter of next year.

Its general manager Kurt Stocks said the latest planned attraction, which will be housed in a standalone facility, is expected to be operational by April next year.

“Despite a slight delay, we are making progress with 95 per cent of the general construction work completed.

The Junior Rangers in South East Asia making their debut at Sea Life Malaysia's third milestone event on Saturday. — Picture courtesy of Legoland Malaysia

“The facility is now in the midst of going through a detailed construction phase with specialist contractors,” he said at Sea Life Malaysia’s water fill event recently.

Also present during the event were South East Asia’s first Sea Life Junior Rangers, who made their debut as Sea Life Malaysia’s young ambassadors and also representatives from marine conservationists Shark Savers Malaysia.

The event marked another milestone in Sea Life Malaysia’s construction with the filling of the Ocean tank, which will consist of 400,000 litres of water.

The Junior Rangers in South East Asia making their debut at Sea Life Malaysia's third milestone event at Legoland Hotel Malaysia on Saturday. — Picture courtesy of Legoland Malaysia

The Ocean tank, which is the largest tank in the aquarium, will house a replica of Wanli (a Ming dynasty shipwreck) and will be built to have visitors feel like they are walking through the shipwreck with Lego elements spread out for display.

Once the tanks have been filled, Sea Life Malaysia aquarists will be working to get the water quality and salt content ready for the arrival of marine life including Black Tip Reef Shark, Zebra shark, stingrays, seahorses, jelly fish and more.

All 13,000 sea creatures will be arriving by early 2019.

Stocks added that the water fill event is the third major milestone for Sea Life Malaysia before its opening.

He said Sea Life Malaysia will refresh their offerings to Malaysians and provide a new experience to visitors from all over the world.

The fully built ocean tank in Sea Life Malaysia that is prepared to be filled with 400,000-gallons of water. — Picture courtesy of Legoland Malaysia

“It will also allow us to engage children in a meaningful way and enable them to learn through play.

“The interactive aquarium is designed to be a great introduction for children of all ages to marine life. Through Sea Life, our young generation will be introduced to the marine life and this will allow them to appreciate and, learn on ways to conserve our delicate ocean,” said Stocks.

He added that the latest feature will have aspects of marine conservation and entertainment.

Upon completion, the two-storey Sea Life Malaysia will occupy a spacious land area of 2,123 square metres, where visitors can look forward to 25 or more display tanks, organised into 11 habitat zones.

It will be located among the Legoland Malaysia Hotel, Legoland Malaysia Theme Park and Water Park.