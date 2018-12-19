PPBM man explains why he wants Nurul Izzah to stay

Datuk Rais Hussin says Nurul Izzah Anwar is an experienced and seasoned reformist, whom Malaysians of all ages look up too. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 ― Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chief strategist Datuk Rais Hussin today denied mansplaining to Nurul Izzah Anwar when he said he believed she would retract her resignation as PKR vice-president.

Rais said even if Nurul Izzah’s resignation from all leadership posts in the party and government stemmed from unhappiness over Umno politicians trying to jump ship to Pakatan Harapan (PH), a “system is being set up” for her to challenge and vet incoming PPBM members.

“If her resignation is due to her frustrations within certain recent events or challenges within her party, then Izzah is more effective working in, rather than out,” Rais told Malay Mail.

“Izzah is an experienced and seasoned reformist, whom Malaysians of all ages look up too. By resigning, she may yet be preparing to inspire more Malaysians to put their candidates to better and careful scrutiny.

“By not resigning, she has a say on how those metrics and standards of vetting can be tabled.”

PPBM president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said Monday that a committee chaired by PPBM deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir has been set up to screen membership applications by former Umno leaders.

Muhyiddin said the committee would ensure applicants were not involved in corruption, abuse of power, and crime.

Rais’ explanation today came after Nurul Izzah told him off for suggesting that she would eventually retract her resignation, tweeting: “Kindly refrain from ever commenting on my behalf.”

Kindly refrain from ever commenting on my behalf. @raishussin https://t.co/6UPLHe2Chd — Nurul Izzah (@n_izzah) December 17, 2018

Rais stressed that Nurul Izzah had the right to stay in leadership or to leave, which he compared to voters deciding to cast their ballots or to abstain from voting.

“To my knowledge, Izzah has never been one to support the ‘Spoil Your Vote’ campaign, as an expression of her frustrations. Yet by opting to leave all her positions in the federal government, including state chief of her own party in Penang, she seems to have waded into an unknown territory,” he said.

The PPBM leader said he disagreed with Nurul Izzah’s enemies who have called for everyone to respect the Permatang Pauh MP’s decision to quit the leadership.

“If anything, her resignation must not be the template on which post May 9 reforms proceed. Why? To be sure, Pakatan Harapan began on a strong note precisely due to top leaders like Izzah, not otherwise,” said Rais.

“Thus, Izzah should not exit the system when her voice is more precious inside. If anything, she should be cultivated to grow. A stronger and better Cabinet depends on having someone of Izzah’s calibre.”