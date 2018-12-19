Khairy: Nobody so unhinged as to call for Najib’s return except...

In an exchange last month, Lokman reprimanded Khairy Jamaluddin (pic) by saying his behaviour was unbecoming of a politician aspiring to become the president of Umno. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Khairy Jamaluddin has resumed his mockery of an Umno leader he once dubbed as having the “IQ of a carrot” after the latter called for Datuk Seri Najib Razak to return and lead the party.

After news spread of Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam’s proposal for Najib to be made de facto party leader and head of the federal Opposition, the former minister feigned incredulity over the call.

“Don’t spread this fake news. There is nobody who would make such an addled suggestion. I am confident that even Lokman Adam is not this ridiculous,” Khairy tweeted today.

“Eh,” he added pointedly when attaching a news report of Lokman’s statement.

Lokman made the proposal after Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi relented to pressure for him to step aside pending his criminal trials and yielded his powers to his deputy, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hassan.

The Umno supreme council member insisted the move was playing into Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s plans to scuttle Umno.

In an exchange last month, Lokman reprimanded Khairy by saying his behaviour was unbecoming of a politician aspiring to become the president of Umno.

Khairy bluntly told Lokman to hope the former never becomes Umno president as his first order of business would be to expel the latter for having the “IQ of a carrot”.