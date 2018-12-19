EC reviewing Sivarraajh's eligibility to contest in Cameron Highlands poll

Election Commission chairman Azhar Azizan Harun speaks during the press conference on the Cameron Highlands by-election in Putrajaya December 19, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 19 ― Datuk C. Sivarraajh’s eligibility to run in the January 26 reelection for the Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat is under scrutiny by the Election Commission (EC).

Chairman Azhar Harun said the commission will make a decision on the matter before nomination on January 12.

“The EC is reviewing the decision by the Election Court judge further on his eligibility and is still waiting for the advice from legal experts on the matter.

“Once we have received legal advice on the matter, we will decided on the matter as soon as possible,” he told a news conference at the EC’s office after announcing the election date here.

Azhar did not elaborate on the commission’s reason for reviewing the MIC man’s eligibility for the fresh poll, which is being called after the Election Court ruled on November 30 to annul and voice the results of the Pahang seat in the May elections.

The Election Court said it found voters were induced to vote for Sivarraajh, but added that the latter was not guilty of bribing them and is qualified to be a candidate to contest again.

Sivarraajh previously insisted he did not give any money to Orang Asli voters as inducement for their support.

On December 2, Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi declared the Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat as reserved specifically for MIC.

MIC president Tan Sri Vigneswaran disclosed that Sivarraajh is on the candidate shortlist, but would not confirm if he will be fielded.

Sivarraajh won the seat in a five-way fight in general election by securing 10,307 votes or 597 more than DAP's Manogaran Marimuthu.