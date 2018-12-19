Snowball is a superhero in new trailer for ‘The Secret Life of Pets 2’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘The Secret Life of Pets 2’.

LOS ANGELES, Dec 19 — Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures have released a new trailer for upcoming animated comedy The Secret Life of Pets 2 that centres on Snowball, the character voiced by Kevin Hart.

Like the first film, the sequel will also revolve around the lives our pets lead after we leave for work or school each day. Lending their voices to the comedy are Jenny Slate, Eric Stonestreet, Ellie Kemper, Lake Bell, Hannibal Buress, Bobby Moynihan, and Dana Carvey.

New to the franchise are Patton Oswalt, Harrison Ford, Nick Kroll, Tiffany Haddish and Pete Holmes.

The synopsis of the film reads: “The Secret Life of Pets 2 will follow summer 2016’s blockbuster about the lives our pets lead after we leave for work or school each day.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 is set for US release on June 7, 2019.