Cops rule out foul play in senior MACC officer’s house fire

Firemen dousing the flames inside the house in Seri Kembangan December 18, 2018. ― Picture courtesy of the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Police today announced that they have not found any criminal element in the fire that licked the double-storey house of a senior anti-corruption officer in Seri Kembangan, Selangor.

Investigations to date showed the fire was caused by a short circuit, Selangor deputy police chief Deputy Commissioner Datuk Ab Rashid Ab Wahab said.

“There are no criminal elements involved in the incident. Forensics personnel from the Fire and Rescue Department have established this.

“The case is just classified as a normal fire,” he told Malay Mail.

No deaths were reported in the fire at Taman Suria Tropika in Seri Kembangan yesterday that destroyed 80 per cent of the upper floor as the inhabitants were not home.

The Fire and Rescue team was alerted to the incident at 2.37pm.

In its report on the fire yesterday, news portal Malaysiakini claimed that a Molotov cocktail had been hurled into the house as a warning to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission officer purportedly involved in the investigation of several high-profile cases.