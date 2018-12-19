KL shares end morning session higher

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 10.48 points to 1,645.79 from yesterday’s close of 1,635.31. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session higher as market sentiment was lifted by the better overnight performance of Wall Street.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 10.48 points to 1,645.79 from yesterday’s close of 1,635.31.

After opening 0.63 of-a-point better at 1,636.94, the FBM KLCI moved between 1,634.55 and 1,649.06 throughout the session.

In a note, PublicInvest Research said the FBM KLCI would potentially stage a technical rebound in the near-term, as it is entering into oversold territory on a weekly basis.

“Support levels are at 1,560, 1,590 and 1,622, while resistance is at 1,645, 1,660 and 1,664,” it added.

On Wall Street, the Dow was higher by 0.35 per cent to close at 23,675.64, the S&P 500 rose 0.01 per cent to 2,546.16 and Nasdaq increased 0.45 per cent to 6,783.91.

On the broader market on Bursa Malaysia, gainers thumped losers 408 to 307, while 254 counters were unchanged, 935 untraded and 40 others suspended.

Volume stood at 1.09 billion units valued at RM895.89 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank added three sen to RM9.25, Public Bank rose 30 sen to RM24.56, Petronas Chemicals was three sen weaker at RM9.12 and Tenaga was flat at RM12.70.

The FBM Emas Index was 66.12 points higher at 11,229.19, the FBMT 100 Index increased 65.64 points to 11,145.95, the FBM 70 rose 54.16 points to 12,752.61 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 33.42 points to 11,101.67 and the FBM Ace Index was 26 points higher at 4,215.11.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index increased 93.44 points to 17,113.51, the Plantation Index jumped 112.71 points to 6,600.62 and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.28 of-a-point better at 164.54. — Bernama