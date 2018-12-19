Are these celebrities the skincare moguls of 2019?

Jennifer Lopez arrives for the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, 2018 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Dec 19 — Celebrity makeup lines have dominated the beauty industry for the past two years, but there are signs that the rich and famous could be moving on to skincare for 2019. Here are some of the names to look out for.

J-Lo

Jennifer Lopez recently dropped a beauty bombshell: The superstar is launching a skincare line late 2019, she recently revealed in New York (as per Refinery29). “I want it to be something that encompasses all the things I’ve learned and all the secrets I have,” she said of the venture. “And it doesn’t have anything to do with needles.”

Kim Kardashian

Beauty queen Kim Kardashian has seen major success in the fields of makeup and perfume since launching her KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance brands back in 2017, so it is only natural that she has her eye on skincare in her quest for total domination of the industry. The entrepreneur hinted that a new business could be on the cards in an interview with Fashionista this month, in which she admitted: “I really would love to do skin care.”

Kylie Jenner

Not one to be left behind, Kardashian’s younger sister and fellow makeup mogul Kylie Jenner has also sparked rumours that she could be closing in on a skincare deal. Back in October, Trademark Ninja spotted that the star had registered three trademarks for “Kylie Skin” and “Kylie Skin by Kylie Jenner” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office: Watch this space.

Victoria Beckham

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham first let slip that she was working on skincare and fragrance lines in a Facebook Live video interview back in March, and it looks like 2019 could be the year the new series finally hits the shelves. Last month saw the British creative unveil a YouTube channel dedicated to beauty — which could work as the ideal platform to debut any potential new products.

Lisa Eldridge

Celebrity makeup artist and Lancome creative director has been a beauty star in her own right for years now, and the creative finally capitalised on her reputation this year with the launch of her debut lipstick line. And she doesn’t plan to stop there: “I have more things coming, but with more of a skin focus,” she teasingly told WWD back in November. — AFP-Relaxnews