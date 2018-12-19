Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Malaysia

Musa Aman’s son to take oath as Sipitang MP seven months after GE14

Published 25 minutes ago on 19 December 2018

By Ida Lim

Yamani Hafez Musa is scheduled to be sworn in as Sipitang MP on January 7 next year. ― Picture by Julia Chan
Yamani Hafez Musa is scheduled to be sworn in as Sipitang MP on January 7 next year. ― Picture by Julia Chan

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 ― Yamani Hafez Musa, the son of Sabah Umno leader Datuk Seri Musa Aman, is scheduled to be sworn in as Sipitang MP on January 7 next year.

The ceremony for Yamani Hafez comes a whole seven months after the landmark May 9 general election that saw the Pakatan Harapan coalition end the Barisan Nasional’s six-decade grip on government.

“This ceremony will be chaired by Dewan Rakyat Speaker, YB Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof,” his office said in a statement today.

Musa is the former Sabah chief minister who was at one point a fugitive abroad, and who has been charged with corruption upon his return to the country.

Yamani Hafez has not been seen publicly for months.

MORE TO COME

Related Articles

In Malaysia