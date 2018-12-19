Musa Aman’s son to take oath as Sipitang MP seven months after GE14

Yamani Hafez Musa is scheduled to be sworn in as Sipitang MP on January 7 next year. ― Picture by Julia Chan

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 ― Yamani Hafez Musa, the son of Sabah Umno leader Datuk Seri Musa Aman, is scheduled to be sworn in as Sipitang MP on January 7 next year.

The ceremony for Yamani Hafez comes a whole seven months after the landmark May 9 general election that saw the Pakatan Harapan coalition end the Barisan Nasional’s six-decade grip on government.

“This ceremony will be chaired by Dewan Rakyat Speaker, YB Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof,” his office said in a statement today.

Musa is the former Sabah chief minister who was at one point a fugitive abroad, and who has been charged with corruption upon his return to the country.

Yamani Hafez has not been seen publicly for months.

MORE TO COME