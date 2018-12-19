5 awesome features movie lovers can expect from GSC’s new Onyx hall

Watching a movie in the new Onyx hall is both a feast for the eyes... and ears!

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Picture this at your next visit to the cinema: crystal-clear visuals, world-class audio technology and luxurious eco-leather seats fit for royalty.

These are just some of the perks awaiting film buffs at Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC) in their new Onyx hall. It’s a trailblazer in Malaysia as it is the first high-definition LED screen of its kind to hit cinemas in the country.

If you’re passionate about film, read on to find out about the one-of-a-kind features that Onyx has to offer to cinema-goers.

High-definition visuals to feast your eyes on

Whether you’re watching an animated cartoon or a horror flick, the hall’s cutting-edge features allow audiences to appreciate cinematography as its creators intended right down to the minor details in the frame.

Onyx delivers impressive 4K resolution visuals that will render your favourite films in ultra-sharp definition at peak brightness levels.

The screen is capable of showing a myriad of colours — from the most pristine whites to the deepest blacks — with unrivalled clarity at a nearly infinite contrast ratio, all thanks to its ultra-contrast and low-tone greyscale settings.

An aural experience that’s music to the ears

The hall boasts first-rate audio technology from JBL by HARMAN with powerful speakers that border the screen.

The unique design creates an expanded audio “sweet spot” so audiences can relish an immersive aural experience no matter where they are seated in the theatre.

Plush eco-leather seats to sink into

A perennial favourite with GSC customers, Onyx’s premium seating offers unparalleled comfort to make your night out at the movies truly special.

It’s good news for Mother Nature as well since the seats are made using eco-leather, a material that is more environmentally friendly without cutting back on quality.

Premium features with an affordable price tag

The best part is that you don’t need to burn a hole in your pocket to enjoy all the benefits that Onyx has to offer.

Tickets to see pictures in the Onyx hall only cost RM3 more than standard tickets, making it a great bargain for film enthusiasts.

Alternative content beyond blockbusters

Audiences can expect more than just mainstream Hollywood movies to be shown at Onyx as GSC plans for more alternative content to be showcased at their cinemas.

They most recently spotlighted the hall as the official venue for the Korean Film Festival held earlier in September this year.

Onyx’s features also make it suitable for hosting other entertainment events such as e-sports competitions and “live” musical theatre.

By bringing constant innovations and exciting new products to the local movie industry, the cinema chain hopes to continue being a pioneer in redefining the movie-going experience for Malaysians.

In addition to the Onyx hall, GSC recently announced the arrival of ScreenX in Malaysia next year which will give movie lovers the first taste of a panoramic theatre experience.

* This article is brought to you by Golden Screen Cinemas.