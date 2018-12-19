Buyers upset with Segi Enclave developer as certs delayed by year

A group of property buyers at Segi Enclave in Menglembu stage a protest in front of the developer’s office at Jalan Sultan Abdul Jalil in Ipoh December 19, 2018. — Pictures by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 19 — Property buyers at Segi Enclave, Menglembu here are up in arms as they have not received the certificate of completion and compliance (CCC) for the shop lots completed about a year ago.

The buyers also have not received their guaranteed rental, which was part of the agreement signed by the developer to pay them rent for six years upon the completion of the three-storey shop lots.

Fion Seng Yoke Yin, from Kuala Lumpur, said that she approached the developer more than 10 times to no avail.

“How long we have to wait to get the CCC? We signed the sales and purchase agreement in 2013 and the agreement stated that the developer will hand over the shop lots to us after 36 months,” she said.

Buyers have also not gotten the keys to their units completed between August and November last year.

Seng said her husband bought the unit for the price of RM1.7 million and they have been repaying the loan since the day they signed the sales and purchase agreement.

Fion Seng Yoke Yin speaks to the press during a protest at the Segi Enclave in Ipoh December 19, 2018.

She also said about 22 buyers from various states are facing the same problem and they lodged a police report yesterday over the matter.

Another buyer, Jennise Wong from Johor Baru, said she is tired and frustrated of travelling here repeatedly to try and resolve the matter.

“I spent a lot of money just in travelling, but whenever we are here the developer refuse to meet us. We hope the authorities will look into this matter immediately,” he said.

Wong also said buyers were attracted by the developer’s promise that the area would become a university township once the Segi University is completed.

However, no such university has emerged.

“And we got to know the name of Segi Enclave will also be changed. We don’t know what is the new name of the place,” she added.

Perak Barisan Nasional public service and complaints chief Mohd Rawi Abdullah said that he will write to the state Housing, Local Government, Public Transport, Non-Islamic Affairs and New Villages committee chairman Paul Yong Choo Kiong over this matter.

“We hope the buyers will get the CCC and also the rental guarantee as soon as possible. And I also hope this matter could be settled amicably between the buyers and developer,” he said.