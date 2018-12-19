Cameron Highlands to vote (again) on Jan 26

Election Commission chairman Azhar Azizan Harun speaks during press conference on the Cameron Highlands by-election in Putrajaya December 19, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA , Dec 19—The Election Commission set January 26 for the by-election in Cameron Highlands that was triggered by the annulment of the result from the 14th general election due to vote buying.

EC chairman Azhar Harun also announced January 12 as the nomination date, during a press conference today.

Both dates are Saturdays. Advance voting will be conducted on January 22, a Tuesday.

“The campaign period will be 14 days, starting from the nomination day till 11.59pm before polling day,” he said.

