Najib targets DAP rep’s defence of ministers accused of fanning riots

Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak took to Facebook today to respond to a post by Penang Deputy Chief Minister II P Ramasamy who was defending P. Waytha Moorthy, the minister in charge of unity, against calls for his resignation. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak accused a DAP lawmaker of being intentionally obtuse over calls for four federal ministers to be investigated for allegedly fuelling tensions surrounding a Hindu temple in Subang Jaya last month.

The former prime minister took to Facebook today to respond to a post by Penang Deputy Chief Minister II P. Ramasamy who was defending P. Waytha Moorthy, the minister in charge of unity, against calls for his resignation.

“This DAP assemblyman appears not to understand that the riots of the second day were far different that the crimes on the first.

“Understanding and accepting this difference is important for this tragic incident to not be repeated in the future. They must stop the political polemic as this involves national harmony,” he wrote.

In the post referred, Ramasamy insisted that Waytha was not responsible for the riots outside the Sri Maha Mariamman temple in USJ25 in Subang Jaya on Nov 26.

He also maintained the assertion by four federal ministers that the police were slow to respond to the incident, an assertion that led Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki to demand yesterday that the four and a Selangor official to be investigated for incitement.

“What was Wathyamoorthy’s role in the temple matter! It was only after the police came out with a statement that the fight was between two Indian groups that Wathya Moorthy together with other PH Indian leaders refuted the initial findings of the police to say that it was not a fight between two Indian groups but a clash between hired thugs and devotees.

“Should Wathya Moorthy and other Indian leaders resign for making a correct analysis of the situation and for correcting the police?” Ramasamy wrote today.

Asyraf criticised the ministers and the state official yesterday for their immediate response to the riots on Nov 26, alleging that they fanned the communal tensions that led to a second day of riots during which a rescue worker, Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, was allegedly mobbed.

Adib died on Monday due to lung failure arising from his assault then. The case is now classified as murder.