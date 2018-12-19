Umno veep thanks Zahid for yielding powers, says start of ‘reforms’

Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin (pic) says Umno will always be thankful to Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi over his generous action of yielding his powers to Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 ― An Umno vice-president thanked Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today for giving his duties as Umno president to deputy Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, indicating that this would be the start of reforms for the former ruling party.

Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, one of Umno's three vice-presidents, said Umno would always be thankful to Zahid over his generous action.

“All of Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi's good deeds will be remembered. Deep gratitude as well on his tireless and sincere contribution and sacrifices to Umno,” Khaled said in a statement today.

Khaled urged all Umno members to support and help Mohamad to carry out his duties.

“This is the beginning of efforts to reform our party. After over six months of facing failure and various obstacles, it is hoped that this party's Islah (reform) agenda will continue to grow under this new leadership.

“I also call on Malays generally, to unite and continue to provide assistance, opinions and constructive criticism for the continuity of the party and the agenda for Malays to progress,” he said.

Khaled also said he hoped Zahid would be given divine patience, strength and peace to face his “personal challenges”.

Khaled did not elaborate on the nature of the “personal challenges” faced by Zahid, but the latter is currently facing over 40 charges which includes corruption and money-laundering offences.

Yesterday, Zahid said he is not quitting as Umno president, but has handed over his duties to his deputy to prevent more federal and state lawmakers from quitting the party.

Zahid said Mohamad will have full powers and authority as president, but did not specify how long the latter will be carrying out his duties.

Following Umno's shock defeat in the 14th general elections where it lost federal power for the first time, Zahid was elected party president in internal polls with his term scheduled to end in 2021.

Zahid had taken over from former Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Razak who is himself facing numerous criminal charges.

Umno members have accused Zahid of failing to provide leadership, with multiple Umno MPs leaving the party since GE14.

There are only 37 Umno MPs left now, down from the 54 after the May 9 polls.