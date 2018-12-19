KL shares remain in positive territory at mid-morning

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 12.50 points to 1,647.81 from Tuesday’s close of 1,635.31. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Bursa Malaysia remained in positive territory at mid-morning on bargain hunting, with market sentiment lifted by the better overnight performance of Wall Street.

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 12.50 points to 1,647.81 from Tuesday’s close of 1,635.31.

The index opened 0.63 of-a-point better at 1,636.94.

In a note, PublicInvest Research said the FBM KLCI would potentially stage a technical rebound in the near term, as it is entering into oversold territory on a weekly basis.

“Support levels are at 1,560, 1,590 and 1,622, while resistance is at 1,645, 1,660 and 1,664,” it added.

On Wall Street, the Dow was higher by 0.35 per cent to close at 23,675.64, the S&P 500 rose 0.01 per cent to 2,546.16 and Nasdaq increased 0.45 per cent to 6,783.91.

Among heavyweights on Bursa Malaysia, Maybank added three sen to RM9.25, Public Bank gained 44 sen to RM24.70, Petronas Chemicals eased six sen to RM9.09 and Tenaga was two sen better at RM12.72.

Of the actives, Hibiscus Petroleum declined six sen to 80 sen, Genting Malaysia rose 20 sen to RM3.03, Sapura Energy eased half-a-sen to 29.5 sen and VS Industry was 6.5 sen better at 72 sen.

Overall market breadth was favourable, with gainers leading losers 374 to 237, while 239 counters were unchanged, 1,054 untraded and 40 others suspended.

Volume stood at 839.12 million units valued at RM632.69 million.

The FBM Emas Index increased 81.12 points to 11,244.19, the FBMT 100 Index gained 79.73 points to 11,160.04, and the FBM 70 was 71.88 points higher to 12,770.33.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index edged up 37.85 points to 11,106.10 and the FBM Ace Index was 16.56 points better at 4,205.67.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index garnered 125.60 points for 17,145.66, the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.02 of a point to 164.24 and the Plantation Index increased 91.19 points to 6,579.10. — Bernama