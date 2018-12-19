Paul McCartney enlists Emma Stone for his ‘Who Cares’ video

‘Who Cares’ features on the Sir Paul McCartney’s latest album ‘Egypt Station’. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 19 — The former Beatle has called on the American actress for the video for his track Who Cares, which is exclusively available from Apple Music.

Fans who are not signed up to Apple Music can see extracts from the musical short on Apple’s twitter feed. The clip shows McCartney and Stone dressed in black and white costumes.

The actress wears brightly coloured makeup, which is also visible on the faces of the small army of dancers that surround the duo.

Presented as a “mini musical comedy”, the video for Who Cares addresses the issue of bullying behaviour and was created in collaboration with Creative Visions, Artemis Rising Foundation and the Blue Chip Foundation as part of the anti-bullying campaign #WhoCaresIDo.

Who Cares features on McCartney’s latest album Egypt Station. — AFP-Relaxnews