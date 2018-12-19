Siti eager to return to Royal Albert Hall on next world tour

Siti is aiming to return to London to perform in April of next year. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Malaysian singer Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza will be making a long-awaited comeback with an international tour in early 2019.

Titled “Dato’ Sri Siti Nurhaliza On Tour”, she is slated to perform in Jakarta, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, and if all goes as planned, the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Siti made waves in the music industry back in 2005 when she became the third Asian musician to perform at the fabled West London concert venue.

Now, the singer known as the ‘Voice of Asia’ hopes to bring her songs back to the Royal Albert Hall in April next year with the help of sponsors.

“I want to revisit memories [of when I last performed there], but with an even more exciting theme.

“With an opportunity like this, it gives me the motivation to perform on big stages again because there’s a different kind of adrenaline,” Siti said at a press conference at the Shangri-La Hotel here yesterday.

The tour will be the vocal maestro’s first major project since giving birth to her daughter, Siti Aafiyah, earlier in March this year.

Music extraordinaire Aubrey Suwito will act as musical director for the concerts alongside his band All-Star consisting of both local and international musical talents.

In addition to the concerts, Siti will also be working on a documentary titled They Call Me Siti which will chronicle the artiste’s life behind the scenes on tour.

The film aims to show fans a more personal side of the singer as she juggles the responsibilities of motherhood with music training, dance practice, and fitness lessons while on the road.

In preparation for the tour, Siti, who has more than 50 solo concerts credited to her name, has been undergoing rigorous training regimes including a full-fledged workout program, a diet plan, and vocal training.

“My focus is on realising the full potential of this concert with the best performances, the best preparations, and with my own self in the best physical condition as well.

“The most important thing for me now is to focus on my training, like exercising, dieting, and so on and so forth.

“But there are times when I have cheat days too. We’re all human,” she joked.