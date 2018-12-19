Facebook Messenger’s camera gets five new modes

Drag Facebook Messenger’s AR-supported stickers into your real life. — Picture courtesy of Facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 19 — Facebook announced on Monday that Messenger’s camera now supports Boomerang looping videos and a native Selfie mode among other new features.

To “help spread holiday cheer,” Facebook integrated five new features into Messenger’s camera to make your chat a bit more animated and a bit more festive.

The platform now supports the fan-favourite looping-video format, Boomerang (originally seen in Facebook-owned Instagram), as well as a new Selfie mode that blurs the background of a portrait while giving the subject a subtle glow.

When you need an instant replay, use the new Boomerang feature in the Messenger camera to capture any moment on repeat 🔁 pic.twitter.com/KA3OA2EAlk — Messenger (@messenger) December 17, 2018

More stickers have been added to the already enormous sticker library, only the new ones are powered by AR which can be dragged onto your own videos and photographs. Pictures from your device’s camera can now be filtered and edited via Messenger.

Time to up your sticker game. You can now add animated and interactive stickers powered by AR in Messenger! pic.twitter.com/rUhsePh1Pl — Messenger (@messenger) December 17, 2018

Lastly, as the app does for most holidays and special occasions, a new collection of festive goodies can be found across the platform including themed stickers, masks, and filters.

These updates are available to most global users as of now. — AFP-Relaxnews