Summer Fridays has cooked up a beauty collaboration with Ouai

A screengrab from Jen Atkin’s of the Ouai x Summer Fridays collaboration. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Dec 19 — If you think that the world saw all the beauty collaborations possible in 2018, then think again; there is still time for one more, and it’s an Instagrammer’s dream.

Cult brands Summer Fridays and Ouai have joined forces on a holiday travel collaboration set to launch on December 25, WWD reports. The skincare brand and the prestige haircare label have put together the perfect travel kit for the holiday season, comprising 30ml editions of the signature Summer Fridays “Jet Lag Mask” and the Ouai “Treatment Masque”, along with a towelling headband.

“After we launched Summer Fridays, so many people were photographing Ouai and Summer Fridays together,” Summer Fridays co-founder Marianna Hewitt told WWD of how the collaboration came about.

“The brands are both growing pretty steadily, so we wanted to do something that was fun for our teams to work on,” added Jen Atkin, the celebrity hairstylist behind Ouai.

It has been a big year for Ouai, which hit the headlines back in the summer when it unveiled a pet-friendly animal shampoo for detangling hair and boosting shine, designed for dogs and other furry creatures. The label also dropped its debut fragrance collection — inspired by its signature haircare line — this November. Summer Fridays, meanwhile, has seen its star skyrocket this year, thanks to its feel good skincare solutions and social media-friendly minimalist aesthetic. — AFP-Relaxnews