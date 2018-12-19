LVMH launches search for the hottest fashion talent of 2019

French fashion designer Simon Porte Jacquemus, who previously won the LVMH ‘Special Prize’. — AFP pic

PARIS, Dec 19 — LVMH has launched the 2019 edition of its prestigious annual fashion prize.

The luxury conglomerate — which owns some of the biggest fashion labels in the industry, such as Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Givenchy and Christian Dior — is once again on the lookout for the hottest new design talent.

Applications are now open for the 2019 LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers, which aims to encourage emerging talent from all over the world through a combination of financial aid and business development opportunities. The eventual winner will receive a grant of €300,000 (RM1.43 million) to grow their fashion business, in addition to a year-long mentorship programme.

The prize is open to any designer under the age of 40, who has released two collections in the categories of menswear, womenswear or unisex.

Former honourees of the award include cult French designer Simon Porte Jacquemus, who was awarded the “Special Prize” in 2015, and Portuguese creatives Marta Marques and Paulo Almeida of the label Marques'Almeida. Hood by Air, Vejas and Grace Wales Bonner have also been recognised by the LVMH judges panel since the award was first introduced in 2014.

The initial application process will remain open through February 4. For more information, see http://www.lvmhprize.com/. — AFP-Relaxnews