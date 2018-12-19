LG to present its smarter cooking at CES

The smart display wireless LG XBOOM AI ThinQ WK9 speaker has been specially designed for cooking. — Picture courtesy of LG

LAS VEGAS, Dec 19 — On the occasion of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), to be held in Las Vegas, United States, January 8 to 11, 2019, LG will present its vision of the smart kitchen of the future.

The South Korean manufacturer has set itself the goal of making smart cooking as attractive as possible in order to attract new consumers.

LG’s exhibit has been created in partnership with Drop, the developer of the Kitchen OS operating system, which is designed to optimise the integration of kitchen appliances in a connected environment.

CES will also provide the venue for the presentation of LG’s new collection of smart ovens, refrigerators and dishwashers, and the company’s latest smart speaker (the XBOOM AI ThinQ WK9). Equipped with an eight-inch touch screen, the stereo speaker which runs Google’s virtual assistant allows for the hands-free consultation of recipes and voice control of appliances.

As an illustration of the new technology, LG cites the example of a recipe that can be sent directly to the oven, which will preheat to the correct temperature.

Once the meal has been cooked, the oven’s EasyClean function will remove any traces of food that may have splashed its interior, and the dishwasher will be configured to optimise the cleaning of the cookware and utensils that have been used.

LG’s smart kitchen will also include a surprising brewing machine the LG HomeBrew, which aims to simplify the process of making your own craft beer.

In the space of a few days, the capsule-based system can produce five liters of any one of five different types of beer: an American IPA, an American pale ale, an English stout, a Belgian-style Witbier, and a dry Czech pilsner.

CES runs January 8-11, 2019, in Las Vegas. Website: ces.tech. — AFP-Relaxnews