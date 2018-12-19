Automotive concepts galore set for CES 2019

Honda unveils its 3E (Empower, Experience, Empathy) Robotics Concept at CES 2018. — AFP pic

LAS VEGAS, Dec 19 — Three main themes drove innovation in the auto industry this year and will surely continue to impact 2019 vehicle design: Electrification, automation, and connectivity.

In a handful of concept models coming to CES in January, we’ll see individual companies’ interpretations of the evolution and just how they’re planning to adapt to the transition.

The automotive industry is at a pinnacle moment regarding vehicle sustainability and digitalisation. Across the world, cars are getting smarter, greener, and more autonomous, and the Consumer Electronics Show makes for the perfect opportunity for companies to show off concept vehicles that encapsulate the future of car tech.

Bosch concept shuttle

Next month, Bosch is revealing a spacious, futuristically-designed transport shuttle concept designed to be driverless and nearly silent. The company believes that these will be a common sight on urban streets in the near future as a result of connecting and automating smart tech.

Audi Immersive In-Car Entertainment

As vehicles become more about the journey and less about driving thanks to the automating of transportation, Audi is redesigning a car for CES focused on the passenger experience. The company claims to have created a brand-new media which essentially turns a vehicle into a mobile cinema.

Honda Autonomous Work Vehicle

Honda will be using this conference to show off the prototype of its Autonomous Work Vehicle. This autonomous ATV has been designed to work where it’s too dangerous or hard-to-reach for humans. Since the vehicle’s original debut at last year’s CES, this new prototype has seen some serious upgrades.

Rinspeed microSNAP

Rinspeed shrunk down the “Snap” concept that they debuted at CES 2018 to create the microSNAP for CES 2019, an autonomously driving two-person passenger vehicle. Using smart tech, this vehicle will be able to identify passengers and give them a customer experience as if they were riding in their own car.

More vehicle concepts are bound to make an appearance next month, in addition to these ones, which have been previewed by their respective companies. At any rate, we can expect to see similar themes throughout all transportation- and vehicle-based booths as companies strive to avoid being left in the technological dust. — AFP-Relaxnews