Nike releases the Air Monarch IV Snow Day

The Nike Air Monarch IV Snow Day. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Dec 19 — Nike has unveiled a new special edition of its iconic Air Monarch, releasing the Nike Air Monarch IV Snow Day just in time for Christmas.

The new snowman-inspired silhouette is a fun update of the classic training and lifestyle shoe, with an all-white leather upper and a flash of orange on the midsole to symbolise the classic carrot nose.

To give an even more wintry effect Nike has added a chrome silver Swoosh and iridescent outsole to nod to the icy glisten of snow and a slipper-style sherpa collar for cosy warmth.

The final light-hearted detail is the addition of a snowman figure hidden in the embroidery details on the heel.

The Nike Air Monarch IV Snow Day is released December 18 on SNKRS Japan, and December 20 on nike.com and in select Nike stores in Greater China, Europe and Korea. The shoe will also be available in early January on SNKRS North America and at Nike NYC and Nike by Melrose. — AFP-Relaxnews