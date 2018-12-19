Fitbit update introduces more health data and apps

Fitbit has released a new update for its smartwatches, including the Fitbit Ionic. — Picture courtesy of Fitbit

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 19 — Fitbit has updated its smartwatches with the new Fitbit OS 3.0, along with introducing some new apps for users.

As of this week, the wearables brand will be offering Fitbit OS 3.0 for the Fitbit Ionic, Fitbit Ionic: adidas edition and Fitbit Versa smartwatches, which will allow users to see more personal data at-a-glance.

This information will include more sleep data and exercise stats, including heart rate and hourly activity, as well as enabling users to add weight and water intake even faster for a more in-depth look at health.

Goal-based exercise modes have also been added to Ionic, Ionic: adidas edition and Versa models so users can set personal goals for calories burned, distance or time for more than 15 different sports and exercises, including running, biking, swimming.

To help boost motivation, real-time stats, progress and celebrations when goals are reached will also be available.

Users can also now access more apps and clock faces, including achu health, Couch to 5K, Genius Wrist and MySwimPro, which will work with Fitbit data to help you track your health, with two new developer-created apps also ready to use.

Just in time for ski season, Alpine Snow will track distance travelled on the slopes, number of runs, speed, altitude, weather conditions, and more, while for skaters the Skateboard app will track speed, heart rate, calories burned, and distance travelled.

Fans can expect the Charity Miles, FitBark, GOLD’S AMP for Fitbit (Gold’s Gym), MINDBODY, Noonlight, and TRX ® apps to be released early next year, with menstrual cycle trends also set to be added to the Female Health Tracking app, allowing women to log their symptoms and take an in-depth look at their menstrual patterns all in one place.

For more information head to fitbit.com. — AFP-Relaxnews