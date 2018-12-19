Cuba decides scraps same-sex marriage law in new constitution, official says

The measure, which had majority support across the Communist-ruled island, would have changed the definition of parties in a marriage from man and wife to 'between to people.' — Reuters pic

CUBA, Dec 19 ­— Cuba will leave out of its new Constitution changes that would have paved the way for legal same-sex marriage, despite majority support in local assemblies, a government official said yesterday.

The measure, which had majority support across the Communist-ruled island, would have changed the definition of parties in a marriage from man and wife to “between to people.”

But “the draft Constitution will not define which parties enter into a marriage So that is now out of constitutional reform discussions overall,” Council of State secretary and drafting coordinator Homero Acosta was quoted as saying by state media. — AFP