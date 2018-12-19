David Schwimmer returns to comedy in the new Sky series ‘Intelligence’

David Schwimmer will soon feature in the British comedy ‘Intelligence’. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 19 — The former star of Friends will feature in a TV series called Intelligence, a British comedy about a ragtag cyber-crime unit, to be distributed by Sky Vision.

Intelligence will be set in Cheltenham, the Regency spa town which is home to the British Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ). The driving force in the workplace comedy will be the mismatch between a power-hungry NSA agent played by David Schwimmer and an awkwardly spacey computer analyst known as “the Martian” played by Nick Mohammed.

Mohammed also wrote the six episodes of the series, which will air on Sky once it is completed.

“I have no idea what this show is about but if it’s called Intelligence, naturally I’m going to be part of it,” Schwimmer said in a statement.

Best known for his role as Ross Geller in Friends, which aired from 1994 to 2004 on the American network NBC, Schwimmer made a much-noted comeback in 2016 with his performance as Robert Kardashian, Kim Kardashian’s lawyer father, in the first season of the anthology series American Crime Story, which is devoted to O.J. Simpson. More recently the actor has also appeared in a number of episodes of Will & Grace, also on NBC.

In 2019, Schwimmer will feature in the forthcoming Steven Soderbergh film The Laundromat alongside such stars as Meryl Streep, Antonio Banderas, Gary Oldman and Matthias Schoenaerts. — AFP-Relaxnews