Detective series ‘Elementary’ to end after season seven

‘Elementary’ will be calling time after a seven year run. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 19 — The Sherlock Holmes-inspired Elementary is wrapping up in 2019 with a seventh and final season.

The Jonny Lee Miller and Lucy Liu crime drama Elementary has one more season to go before its conclusion.

Commissioning network CBS and its production arm CBS TV Studios had renewed the modern-day take on Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic back in May 2018, well before a December 17 confirmation that season seven would be the show’s final outing.

Beginning in 2012, the Englishman-in-New York detective series has accumulated two Emmy nominations and four People’s Choice Award nods.

It also collected two wins from five nominations at the Prism Awards for its treatment of substance use and mental health issues.

Miller played Sherlock Holmes, a skilled surgeon who relocated to New York and found work as a detective, with Liu as Dr Joan Watson, Sherlock’s minder who is tasked with making sure he recovers from a drug addiction as the pair establish a crime-solving partnership.

Among upcoming projects, Miller has sci-fi movie Nine Lives, based on the Ursula K. Le Guin novel of the same name, while Liu is involved with drag club comedy Stage Mother and The Last Weekend in May, a drama from Fat Kid Rules the World director (and Scooby-Doo voice actor) Matthew Lillard. — AFP-Relaxnews