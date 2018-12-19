Pahang MB lauds Zahid’s decision to hand over duties to Tok Mat

Last night, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced that Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan would assume the duties of the president in the wake of the current crisis in the party. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUANTAN, Dec 19 ― The decision by Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in handing over the duties of Umno president to his deputy, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, with immediate effect yesterday, is seen as apt in the wake of the crisis facing the party currently.

Pahang Umno Liaison chairman Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said although sad with the decision, the move could save Umno and prevent more Umno leaders from leaving the party.

“Considering the crisis facing Umno, with its leaders leaving the party, and talks of more going to do so, the decision by the president is is seen as apt.

“Many of those who left the party blamed his (Ahmad Zahid) leadership for failing to provide Umno with a clear direction for its to restore its strength,” he said in a statement which was sent through the Whatsapp application to the media today.

Last night, Ahmad Zahid announced that Mohamad would assume the duties of the president in the wake of the current crisis in the party.

The announcement was made at a “Wacana U3.0” programme organised by the party at Menara Dato Onn last night, which was aired live over Facebook.

Meanwhile, Rosdy, who is also Pahang Mentri Besar, expressed support for Mohamad in assuming the duties of party president.

“It is a heavy responsibility to shoulder, and becomes heavier if we, the Umno leaders and members, do not give our cooperation for him to carry out the duties effectively.

“Most important, the party leaders especially,should immediately stop the practice of leaving the party. Instead, to together help him (Mohamad) to carry out his mission to restore Umno’s strength and for the party to rise again,” he added. ― Bernama