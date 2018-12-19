‘Ant-Man’ director working on ‘The Unicorn’ for CBS

Peyton Reed at the June 2018 world premiere of ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp’. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 19 — American director Peyton Reed, who has helmed two Ant-Man movies, is returning to TV for single-parent comedy The Unicorn.

Peyton Reed is working on The Unicorn, an episodic comedy from producers behind 3rd Rock From the Sun, Grounded for Life and January’s Fam, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The comedy is about “a widower who is eager to move on from the worst year of his life, only to find he’s utterly unprepared to raise his two daughters on his own.”

Added into the mix is his unpreparedness for “a dating world where, to his shock, he’s suddenly a hot commodity,” per THR.

Reed has a track record in TV, where he began working on live-action portions of a 1991 animated Back to the Future show, then episodes of The Weird Al Show, Upright Citizens Brigade, Mr Show with Bob and David, Grosse Pointe, New Girl and The Goodwin Games before taking on Marvel’s Ant-Man films.

In cinema, his directorial debut was 2000’s Kirsten Dunst cheerleader romantic comedy Bring It On, and he stuck with the romcom genre up until Ant-Man via Ewan McGregor and Renée Zellweger’s Down with Love, Jennifer Aniston and Vince Vaughn escapade The Break-Up, and Jim Carrey positivity challenge Yes Man. — AFP-Relaxnews