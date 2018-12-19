Here's to travelling by the seat of your pants

Macau is more than casinos or the iconic Ruins of St. Paul. – Pictures by CK Lim

COMMENTARY, Dec 19 – I remember the days when one could just decide to travel to some place and only then decide on what to do, where to stay and what to eat when one arrived.

Given how nearly everyone I know plans their holidays months in advance these days – booking their flights and accommodation online (good luck with tables at hard-to-book restaurants!) – I believe they call this feeling nostalgia.

But those days of yore, back when we would travel by the seat of our pants, don’t have to be a fond memory.

Barring peak seasons (such as the summer or year-end holidays), it’s not impossible to travel without a plan still.

No table reservations, no problem

It might be even be preferable, if only for a change of pace and avoiding the nightmare of relentless research and preparation.

Travel can be as simple as going somewhere and then figuring out what we’d like to see or do once we arrive.

Without a clear roadmap, we can see things with new eyes. Many years ago, I found some very cheap flight tickets to Macau and thought, "Why not, just for a weekend."

Turns out Macau is more than just casinos or the Ruins of St. Paul — though it is those things, too, of course.

'Getting lost' while travelling is just an opportunity to discover new experiences

There were tiny alleys that wound away from where the tourists and gamblers gather, hidden paths that led to serene temples and little congee shops.

Spaces where the Macanese went about their day-to-day business. We found our favourite shop for roast meats — the siu ngo or roast goose is especially good — this way. No reservations needed.

Travelling without a plan can also be a means to get away from yourself. The way you’d do things typically, your learned behaviour, your assumptions and habits. Your comfort zone.

One friend told me of a spontaneous decision to visit Vietnam for the first time in his life, not knowing anything about the country beyond a bowl of phở he had once (in Melbourne, no less).

The streets of Hanoi are fuelled by pedal power

He confessed he was intimidated at first, not speaking the language. (We have a tendency to prefer places where we speak the language; it’s convenient but we aren’t forced to stretch ourselves. Isn’t stretching ourselves though one of the reasons we travel?)

Then he found that he relished the madcap pace of life in Hanoi with the hundreds of bicycles, motorcycles and trishaws buzzing around. The chargrilled bún chả, best enjoyed by the side of the road, and the super sweet cà phê đá, drip coffee laced with more condensed milk than ought to be legal.

The curious locals were kind, amiable and, to his delight, very tolerant of his smoking. For once, he didn’t feel perpetually chided as a walking health hazard.

Allowing yourself to get lost in a sea of faces, you discover that strangers don’t have to be scary; these faces can be friendly.

When you smile first, most will smile back at you. And this lesson from travelling, which can be transported back to our lives back home, is perhaps harder to secure when we are nose-deep in our guidebooks or rushing to follow some ruthlessly rigid timetable.

You don’t even need to leave the hotel to strike up interesting conversations

We find our own equilibrium, our own balance, when we travel without a plan. Not in spite of that, but because of it.

Sometimes travelling without design means not really going away at all, or at least not leaving the country. A staycation in the city or an impromptu road trip to not-too-distant towns such as Ipoh and Melaka can be very rewarding.

One year, we decided to join a friend who offered to drive up to George Town. We could stay in the heart of the heritage area, she said, in one of the many boutique hotels that have sprung up in recent years.

Instead of stressing about the traffic or finding a parking bay, we could just explore the streets on foot or use ride sharing services if we decide to go further.

But why would we need to go further? When there isn’t an ironclad itinerary to follow or a checklist of landmarks to tick off, we discover that wherever we are is often more than enough.

Yes, there can be tourists and weekend crowds but there is always a small alley we can escape into. (Aren’t vacations a form of escape anyway?)

Try out food choices that are convenient and avoid the queues at popular spots in George Town

Travel can be just a change of scenery; we don’t actually have to move around all that much. If your accommodation — whether a hotel or a bed-and-breakfast — is comfortable enough, why bother leaving it?

Hanging around in the common areas such as the garden, the in-house bar or the pool, we can strike up plenty of interesting conversations.

And when you get hungry, rather than trek halfway across the city for a meal that’s on some best-of list, why not just look around?

In George Town, we opted against the more famous char kway teow stall with the hours-long queue and rude proprietor and just had the char kway teow from across our hotel. No, it wasn’t the best in town, but it was served with a smile.