Dua Lipa features on the soundtrack for ‘Alita: Battle Angel’

LOS ANGELES, Dec 19 — The British singer will perform Swan Song, the main track in the film Alita: Battle Angel, which is due for release on February 14, 2019 in North America.

Directed by Robert Rodriguez (From Dusk till Dawn, Spy Kids) and produced by James Cameron, the film tells the tale of a young cyborg who awakens with no memories, and no idea of her identity. Dyson Ido, a doctor, will subsequently discover that Alita in fact has an extraordinary past, which has made her a target for attacks by dark forces from Iron City.

Singer Dua Lipa has been tasked to bring the film’s soundtrack to life, with Swan Song, the official number for the movie.

Alita: Battle Angel is a film adaptation of the manga Gunnm, created by Yukito Kishiro in the 1990s.

The cast for the film features Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Ed Skrein, Jackie Earle Haley and Keean Johnson.

Watch the trailer for ‘Alita: Battle Angel’ on YouTube. — AFP-Relaxnews