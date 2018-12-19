In Johor, Umno Youth already pushing Tok Mat on reforms

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi opted to yield his powers to Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan following strong pressure to step aside amid an exodus of lawmakers and leaders from Umno. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

JOHOR BARU, Dec 19 — Umno Youth here has urged acting president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan to take immediate measures to restore the party and stem its outflow of lawmakers.

The wing made the call after Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi opted yesterday to yield his powers to Mohamad, or Tok Mat, following strong pressure for the former to step aside amid an exodus of lawmakers and leaders from the Malay nationalist party.

Johor Umno Youth chief Mohd Hairi Md Shah lauded Zahid’s decision and expressed hope that it will end the “blame game” in the party and allow it to press on with the needed rebuilding.

“What is important is that the decision will put an end to issues related to Umno’s lack of direction and also stem the defections by elected representatives from the party,” said Mohd Hairi in a statement today.

“For Johor Umno Youth, we believe there is an underlying wisdom to all decisions made, but what is important is how this sacred party (Umno) can continue to sail on tomorrow, the day after and for the next 100 years.

“The recent turn of events in Umno will hopefully serve as a lesson to all members from the top leadership to grassroots to ensure that the party continues to stay relevant and is not lost,” said Mohd Hairi.

As early as October, Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki had urged Zahid to take leave and rest while focusing on his pending court cases.

Zahid is on trial for 45 charges ranging from offences under the Penal Code, to the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing, and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.

Yesterday, Zahid said he was temporarily relinquishing his duties but stressed that he was not resigning from the post.

Last week, six Umno parliamentarians quit the party to become independent lawmakers, joining three high-profile names who earlier left to join Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).

There are only 37 Umno MPs left now, down from 54 after the May 9 polls.