Rihanna is dropping 10 more lipsticks before 2018 is over

Barbadian singer/actress Rihanna arrives for the world premiere of 'Ocean's 8' on June 5, 2018 in New York. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Dec 19 — If you’re worried about suffering the post-holiday blues this festive season, there is some good news: Rihanna has your back.

The singer, fashion designer and beauty entrepreneur is launching a new 10-piece lipstick range via her cult Fenty Beauty by Rihanna label, this December 26.

The brand is unveiling 10 new shades of its hit “Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipsticks”, beginning with the fiery red shade “Tigertini”, which Rihanna can be seen modelling herself on Instagram. According to Allure, the remaining nine hues will include the purple “Violet Fury”, the pink-orange “Pumpkin Rose”, the magenta “Flamingo Acid”, the neon red “Dragon Mami” and the teal green “Turks and Caicos”, among others.

The drop rounds out a huge year for Fenty Beauty, whose high-profile launches over the course of 2018 have included a debut duo of body luminizers, a signature “Fairy Bomb” puff ball, a summer “Moroccan Spice” collection and an extensive, icy “Chillowt” holiday series. The superstar also somehow found the time this year to unveil her new Fenty X Savage lingerie brand by taking over the catwalk at New York Fashion Week, take on the role of ‘Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary’ for her native Barbados and star in the hit movie Ocean’s 8. — AFP-Relaxnews