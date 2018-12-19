Adib’s injuries more grievous than previously thought

Members of the public pay their last respects to Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim at the As-Saadah Mosque in Alor Setar December 18, 2018. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 ― The post-mortem examination of slain rescue worker Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim unearthed fractures to his ribcage in addition to the severe internal injuries that ultimately led to his death.

According to the New Straits Times, forensic medical examiners at Hospital Kuala Lumpur made the discovery during their three-hour long examination of his body yesterday following his sudden death on Monday night.

It is understood that the cause of death was generally attributed to “injuries to the chest”, which led to complications with his internal organs.

Datuk Dr Mohd Shah Mahmood, the director of HKL’s National Institute of Forensic Medicine, explained that a full post-mortem examination was crucial in Adib’s case, especially as it was now classified as murder.

“A post-mortem like this focuses on the examination of injuries in detail, including photographic evidence,” he was quoted as saying in the report.

“A report that will be prepared details the type of injuries he suffered, including internal ones, and what could have caused them, including if they were inflicted by a third party, as well as expert opinions on how they could have happened.”

Dr Mohd Shah said a comprehensive analysis would also reduce the need to potentially exhume Adib for further examination later.

Adib, 24, was among a group of nine rescue workers who were first responders during the second night of riots at the Sri Maha Mariamman temple in USJ25 in Subang Jaya on November 27.

Upon arrived at the scene, a group gathered near the temple laid siege to the vehicle Adib was in, dragged him out and assaulted him.

After being sent to the hospital by civilians, he battled for 21 days before succumbing to injuries yesterday. Doctors, in the initial days of his admittance to the National Heart Institute, had said Adib suffered from broken ribs, punctured lungs and bruises to his chest and abdomen.

He was buried in his home town of Kampung Tebengau in Kuala Kedah yesterday and will be immortalised at the Firemen’s Memorial at the Central Region Fire and Rescue Academy in Kuala Kubu Baru, Selangor.