LG’s famed rollable OLED TV will reportedly go into production in 2019

LG will be bringing their rolling TV back to CES in January. — Picture courtesy of LG

SEOUL, Dec 19 — At last year’s Consumer Electronics Show, far before foldable smartphones started making appearances on the web and at events in various forms, LG showed off an OLED TV that rolled up like a poster. For CES 2019, the device is set to be back, according to reports.

LG’s rollable OLED TV will be returning to CES in the new year, but this time, it won’t be just a concept model. According to a Bloomberg source, this flexible tube will be hitting the commercial market in 2019 after its January resurrection.

This further confirms what Engadget saw outlined on internal documents a little over a month ago; however, this was previously taken with a grain of salt, because the documents also suggested the January unveiling of a foldable LG smartphone, a release that credible tech leaker Evan Blass this week suggested wouldn’t be materialising.

The slim TV that LG is bringing to CES so far has the same specs as last year’s model: 65-inches, OLED display, automatic retracting. When not in use for viewing, the screen can roll down into its base storage or rest with just a couple inches still exposed displaying information like the time, weather, and date.

Bloomberg also states that, though the company is not planning on debuting a folding phone in January (even though they have patented some names for such a device), a 5G smartphone is on the way; however, this is expected at the Mobile World Congress in February and not at CES 2019.

In fact, the company reportedly “doubts the profitability of such a [folding] device given the uncertainty of demand and the cost of producing such a large screen for a mobile gadget,” according to Bloomberg.

In any case, the development of a foldable LG mobile phone is up in the air. Rumours suggest that a prototype exists, but whether or not it will become a commercial product has yet to be confirmed. Regardless, the company’s snazzy and space-efficient TV will apparently be hitting retailers this year, though we’re still waiting for the official release date and price. — AFP-Relaxnews