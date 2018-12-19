Umno simply reaping 1MDB seeds it sowed, Zahid told

Lim Kit Siang says Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi should not pretend that he and the party did not help feed the 1MDB controversy during its height. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s disclosure of “humiliating” calls for his party to be shut down is the outcome of its steadfast support for those behind the 1MDB scandal, Lim Kit Siang said today.

Commenting on the Umno president’s revelation that he was told to dissolve Umno and for its members to defect, the Iskandar Puteri MP said Zahid should not pretend that he and the party did not help feed the 1MDB controversy during its height.

Among others, he reminded the Malay nationalist party’s president, who is now on a leave of absence, that the even latter claimed to have met the purported “Arab prince” who ostensibly “donated” the US$681 million (RM2.8 billion) to Umno.

“[But] he has refused in the past three years to substantiate his statement by revealing whom he had met, resulting in former minister Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz asking recently whether Zahid had seen ‘an Arab apparition?’” Lim said in a statement today.

The DAP leader said that until and unless Umno is prepared to condemn former president Datuk Seri Najib Razak over the scandal, it will not matter who is in charge of the party.

Zahid announced yesterday that he will step aside temporarily pending his criminal trials and hand the reins of the party to deputy president Datuk Mohamad Hassan.

Lim said he had once thought Mohamad to be among the more rational voices in Umno, after the latter told the party that it needed the Malays more than the community needed it, but said the former Negri Sembilan mentri besar has also been compromised by recent developments.

Umno must also announce who will serve as the federal opposition leader now that Zahid has temporarily relinquished his leadership of the party, Lim said before asking if it will be controversial Sabah leader Datuk Bung Moktar Radin.

Bung was named as the new Sabah Umno leader after all of the party’s federal lawmakers there other than him resigned.

Zahid had been under pressure to resign or temporarily surrender his position after lawmakers and members began abandoning the party in droves.

Among reasons they gave for their exits were a loss of faith in the party leadership and disagreement with its continued courtship of PAS.