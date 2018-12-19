‘Fortnite’ celebrates the season with 14-day event

‘Fortnite: Battle Royale’ is gearing up for an end-of-year, fortnight-long event. — Picture courtesy of Epic Games

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 19 — A selection of new and returning limited time modes for large teams (like 50v50) and small teams (like Squads) are to be visited upon mobile, console and computer game Fortnite in a two-week event beginning December 19, 2018.

Old favourites and new takes on the Fortnite: Battle Royale Limited Time Mode are rotating in and out of a Holiday season event that lasts 14 days — a fortnight.

Starting at 9am ET (10pm Wednesday in Malaysia Time) on December 19, 2019, the 14 Days of Fortnite event will therefore run into the new year, its final full day being on January 1, 2019.

The wintry theme of the game’s seventh season, which commenced in early December, continues to manifest through Snowball Launchers and Legendary Bush disguises.

There’ll be new and returning Limited Time Modes each day, with large team modes staying in play for 48 hours while small team modes get switched out after a 24-hour period.

Game developer and publisher Epic didn’t specify which modes would feature, instead urging its community to fire up the game each day to find out, but the classic large-scale 50v50 and smaller two-person Duos and four-person Squads would seem to be among the more obvious natural fits.

Both are variations on the game’s standard last-person-standing mode that has players hide, build, hunt, and shoot in order to be the surviving member in a 100-player match.

The event also extends to Fortnite mode Save the World which, unlike the free Battle Royale, currently requires a one-time payment to access. Battle Royale’s co-operative Creative mode also receives four winter-themed islands plus a half-dozen winter village prefab buildings to use. — AFP-Relaxnews