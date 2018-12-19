Cavani ties League Cup goals record as PSG advance

Paris St Germain's Edinson Cavani scored his 15th French League Cup goal to equal the record held by former Paris Saint-Germain star Pauleta. ― Reuters pic

PARIS, Dec 19 ― Edinson Cavani scored his 15th French League Cup goal in yesterday's 2-1 victory at second tier Orleans in the last 16 to equal the record held by former Paris Saint-Germain star Pauleta.

PSG have lifted the trophy each of the past five seasons and are unbeaten in all domestic cup competitions dating back to January 2014.

Thomas Tuchel's side took the lead on 41 minutes when Cavani lobbed the Orleans goalkeeper following an assist by Angel Di Maria.

Orleans hit back through a goal from Joseph Lopy midway through the second half, but substitute Moussa Diaby sent PSG through to the quarter-finals with the winner 10 minutes from time. ― AFP