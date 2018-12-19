Leopard print is the fashion trend set to stalk us into 2019

A model presents a creation from the Burberry collection, during a catwalk show for the Spring/Summer 2019 collection on the fourth day of London Fashion Week in London on September 17, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 19 — No fashionable wardrobe will be complete without a touch of animal print as we head into 2019...but how did the beastliest of patterns manage to make a comeback?

Celebrity fans

Leopard prints, in particular, are set to be a major fashion trend to kick off the new year with — unsurprisingly, given how versatile this particular motif is.

Singer/songwriter Demi Lovato at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards 2018. — AFP pic

From slinky dresses to rock n’ roll jeans, celebrities from Kaia Gerber to Lady Gaga have been rocking the feline print this year, with stars including Demi Lovato, Claire Danes and Dua Lipa sporting leopard-print gowns on the red carpet.

For a casual spin on the look, take a leaf out of supermodel Bella Hadid’s book and opt for a tight jean paired with a vintage t-shirt, or keep things glamorous and try out a clingy belted dress, channelling Jennifer Lopez.

Catwalks

The Spring/Summer 2019 catwalks were awash with leopard print, from Burberry’s silky midi skirts to Saint Laurent’s daring bodysuits.

Antonio Marras splashed it all over coats with contrasting lace detailing and stitched it, patchwork-like, into elegant summer dresses, while at Christian Siriano it worked its way into everything, from peplum tops to spotted stockings. Even traditionally more classic houses such as Longchamp fell under the leopard’s spell.

Accents

Animal prints can be intimidating to wear, but there’s no need to go in all guns blazing with this trend — a simple leopard-themed accent will keep your look on point.

Make like supermodel Kaia Gerber and opt for minimalist swimwear featuring an animal pattern, or copy Dolce & Gabbana’s approach and use a whimsical scarf to add a dash of daring to your outfit. Purrfect. — AFP-Relaxnews