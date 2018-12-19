Public eager to see a ‘changed’ Umno, Youth chief says after Zahid’s handover

Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki speaks during the 2018 Umno General Assembly in Kuala Lumpur September 29, 2018. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki has urged the party to move forward following Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s decision to hand over his duties as president to Datuk Seri Mohamad Hassan.

The senator said he hoped any polemic concerning the party leadership would cease, claiming the public is anticipating a party which has truly changed.

“Truly the people and ‘ummah’ as a whole fervently awaits and wishes for Umno to really change through a process of self-reflection and rejuvenation,” Asyraf said in a statement, using the Arabic word that refers to the Muslim community.

He also thanked Zahid for listening to the grassroots’ opinions in making this decision, and for trusting Mohamad to carry out his duties in his stead.

Asyraf had previously urged Zahid to take a leave of absence and rest while focusing on his pending court cases, as early as in October.

This comes after Zahid claimed trial to 45 charges ranging from offences under the Penal Code, to the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing, and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.

Zahid said today that he has handed over his duties as president to his deputy Mohamad, in an attempt to stop more Umno lawmakers and members from leaving the party.

There are only 37 Umno MPs left now, down from 54 after the May 9 polls.