Want me gone? Read Umno constitution first, Zahid tells detractors

Zahid said those who left Umno will not be allowed to return to the party. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Umno president Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi has hit out against detractors from his own party who have demanded for his resignation and called for an Emergency General Meeting (EGM).

During a dialogue session tonight, Zahid explained that the party’s constitution had already stated the requirements needed before an EGM can be called.

“There’s no clause in Umno [constitution] to have a re-election. The term must be completed, in this case three years,” Zahid said.

“There are clauses for an EGM, not a re-election. The first clause in the constitution for an EGM is if the president calls for it.

“The second is if 50 per cent of the Supreme Council calls for it in writing. Finally, if all divisions hold a conference and two thirds of the representatives want an EGM. If someone wants to become president, he should read the constitution first,” he added.

This is believed to be a thinly veiled jibe at Khairy Jamaluddin, who has recently been a vocal critic, calling for Zahid to “step aside” as president.

Zahid went on to announce that he has handed over his duties as president to his deputy in order to prevent more Umno leaders and members from leaving the party.

He had earlier reminded party members not to behave like “crabs in a basket” — pulling each other down and stepping over one another in their efforts to escape, but ending up getting cooked instead.

Zahid also said those who left Umno will not be welcomed back, warning that those who have abandoned the party will “set fire” to their new parties.

“I would like to warn PPBM to be careful with their new recruits. These guys want to take over and will bring in their people to take over your party,” he said, referring to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.