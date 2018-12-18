Ex-Tabung Haji COO Adi Azuan nabbed

TH had lodged reports with the Commercial Crime Investigation Department against former chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim, former CEOs Tan Sri Ismee Ismail and Datuk Seri Johan Abdullah, and four senior management staff. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — The police have arrested former Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) chief operating officer Datuk Adi Azuan Abdul Ghani tonight, The Star reported.

Adi Azuan is expected to face the Putrajaya Magistrate's Court tomorrow morning for his remand order.

It is believed that the arrest was linked to police reports by the pilgrims fund earlier this month.

TH had lodged reports with the Commercial Crime Investigation Department against former chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim, former CEOs Tan Sri Ismee Ismail and Datuk Seri Johan Abdullah, and four senior management staff.

Besides Adi Azuan, other senior staff include Datuk Rozaida Omar (Chief Financial Officer), Hazlina Mohd Khalid (Legal Adviser) and Rifina Md Ariff (Senior General Manager, Corporate Services and Real Estate).

The reports lodged were the first following internal investigations into past transactions, spearheaded by the new management, since July 2018.