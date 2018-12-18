Zahid: Umno suing lawmakers who quit party

Umno President Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi waves at reporters after a dialogue session at Menara Dato Onn, Kuala Lumpur December 18, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Umno has filed a writ of summons against former lawmakers who have abandoned the party, party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said tonight.

Speaking at a dialogue session, the Bagan Datuk MP said the writ of summons demanding damages was filed on November 14 by the party's lawyers.

“Umno headquarters has filed a writ of summons, demanding damages on November 14 and the amount is quite substantial,” Zahid told the crowd.

“The lawyers have filed the writ of summons and we will sue them all not just based on offences in the Elections Act but we will use every aspect possible.

“They must be made to repay the debt owed to us,” he added.

Just last week, six Umno MPs quit the party to become independent lawmakers, joining three high-profile names who earlier left to join Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

There are only 37 Umno MPs left now, down from 54 after the May 9 polls.

The embattled leader also claimed that Malaysia's largest Malay-based party has now splintered into five factions, distinguished by their ideas for the party’s new direction.

“There are five groups in the party now. The first wants Umno to stand alone without joining forces with anyone. Second are those who want Umno to join with a party in Pakatan Harapan,” he said.

“The third group wants Umno to join forces with a Pakatan Harapan party that is collaborating with DAP.

“The fourth group wants us to work together with PAS as an Opposition coalition. Finally, the fifth group wants Umno to create a new Opposition coalition,” said Zahid.

He said he respects the opinions voiced by the various division chiefs and wings nationwide, but remained firm that Umno will contest and win the 15th general election on its own.

“We must move now as the Opposition, rebuild our strength and create unity among ourselves. Umno will never work together with DAP. We reject this 100 per cent,” said Zahid.

Zahid had afterwards announced that he has handed over duties as Umno president to his deputy.