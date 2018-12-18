Don’t allow Umno traitors a way back, acting president Tok Mat told

Khairul Azwan addresses reporters at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur June 21, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Umno senator Khairul Azwan Harun has urged acting Umno president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hassan tonight to not accept any ex-Umno members who may now plan a return to the party’s fold.

The former Umno Youth deputy chief said party loyalists who stick around are already available to rebuild the party with a new direction and plan.

“I urge acting president DS @tokmatn9 to not accept any leaders or members who betrayed and quit the party after 14th general elections,” he posted on Twitter, tagging Mohamad who is popularly known as Tok Mat.

“Do not bow down and show a weak neck. Be strict,” he added.

This comes as Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today that he has handed over his duties as president to his deputy Mohamad, in an attempt to stop more Umno lawmakers and members from leaving the party.

Azwan had in an earlier tweet called for party members to respect Zahid’s decision.

Just last week, six Umno MPs quit the party to become independent lawmakers, joining three high-profile names who earlier left to join Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

There are only 37 Umno MPs left now, down from 54 after the May 9 polls.