Khairy: Zahid ‘did right thing’ by handing over Umno duties

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Fellow party member and vocal critic Khairy Jamaluddin has today lauded Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s decision to hand over his duties as Umno president to his deputy Datuk Mohamad Hassan.

“Did the right thing. Thank you, @Zahid_Hamidi,” the former Umno Youth chief posted on his Twitter account @Khairykj, tagging the Bagan Datuk MP.

On Saturday, Khairy had demanded for Zahid to “step aside” as party president, just hours after he urged for the party to hold fresh elections.

Khairy and a growing number of party strongmen have openly accused the Umno president of failing to provide leadership after taking over from scandal-plagued Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

In a separate tweet, Khairy’s former deputy in Umno Youth, Khairul Azwan Harun also called for party members to respect Zahid’s decision.

“Thank you for showing a partisan spirit. His contribution to the party and Umno members is huge.

“Now we need to quickly strengthen the new direction of the party,” he said.

Zahid’s decision today comes as six Umno MPs quit the party to become independent lawmakers just last week, joining three high-profile names who earlier left to join Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.