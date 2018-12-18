Dewan Negara passes 2019 Supply Bill

The Bill was passed unanimously by the Dewan Negara at 8.30pm. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — The Dewan Negara today approved the 2019 Supply Bill which has allocated RM314.5 billion for government expenditure.

The Bill, passed unanimously by the Dewan Negara at 8.30pm, was debated for five days from Dec 11, before the winding up by each ministry in the past two days.

Earlier, Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah, when winding up debate, said that those who contributed to maintenance funds of National Type Schools (SJK) were also eligible for getting tax exemptions.

He said contributors could claim the exemptions on the condition that an SJK had obtained approval from the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) for the establishment of the School Construction Fund and Public Contribution Fund.

“The contributors are entitled to claim tax exemptions of up to 10 per cent for companies and up to seven per cent for non-companies if a SJK has been granted approval under subsection 44 (6) of the Income Tax Act 1967 for the establishment of the School Construction Fund and the Public Contribution Fund for learning and teaching purposes,” he said.

During the tabling of Budget 2019, it was announced that all contributors to the maintenance fund of government schools and public institutions of higher education under the Ministry of Education were eligible to claim tax exemptions for their contributions when calculating their income tax beginning Jan 1, 2019.

The Dewan Negara sits again tomorrow. — Bernama