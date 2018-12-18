Fire in Seri Kembangan a 'warning' for MACC officer?

Firemen dousing the flames inside the house in Seri Kembangan December 18, 2018. ― Picture courtesy of the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — A double-storey house in Seri Kembangan caught fire earlier this afternoon, amid rumours that it was a case of arson related to the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC).

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant operations director Norizham Mohd Nudin said rescuers were alerted to the blaze, which occurred in Taman Suria Tropika at 2.37pm.

“Rescuers arrived at burning home within 15-minutes and immediately worked to put out the flames.

“About 80 per cent of the upper level was destroyed by the flames, with no victims involved in the incident,” he told the media.

It is understood the lower level of the house remained largely unaffected, even as the first floor was destroyed.

The Fire and Rescue Department has yet to establish the cause of the fire.

This comes as a report by Malaysiakini claimed the house of a senior MACC investigator was set ablaze this afternoon in Seri Kembangan.

The report claimed a Molotov cocktail was hurled into the house, in an apparent “warning” to the MACC investigator who is probing several high-profile cases.

Malay Mail is trying to verify that the two incidents were one and the same with MACC and the authorities.

In January, the house of a Customs Department senior officer in Putrajaya came under an arson attack as well.