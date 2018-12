Umno President Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaks during a dialogue session at Menara Dato Onn, Kuala Lumpur December 18, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today he has handed over his duties as Umno president to deputy Datuk Seri Mohamad Hassan, in an attempt to prevent more party members from quitting the party.

However, he insisted that he has not quit as party president.

“I hope all polemic regarding the leadership will end and I want grassroots leader to focus on strengthening the party,” he said in a statement right after a dialogue session in Menara Dato’ Onn here.

