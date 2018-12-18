Sivaraajh shortlisted by MIC for Cameron Highlands by-election

Datuk C. Sivaraajh speaks to the media in the Parliament building, December 5, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Former Cameron Highlands MP Datuk C. Sivarraajh is among the candidates shortlisted by MIC for the upcoming Cameron Highlands by-election, according to its president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran.

He said Sivarraajh was included because of positive feedback from the ground.

The Election Court also did not find him guilty of committing corruption and thus he qualified to be a candidate, he told reporters at the Parliament lobby today.

The Election Court had nullified the result for the parliamentary constituency in the 14th General Election on May 9 after finding that corruption had taken place to induce voters to vote for Sivarraajh, the Barisan Nasional candidate who won the contest in five-cornered fight.

However, the court did not find any evidence directly linking Sivarrajh to bribing voters but found there was bribery of voters to vote for the BN candidate.

The Election Commission has yet to set a date for the by-election but it has to be held within 60 days from yesterday, following the EC notifying the Dewan Rakyat Speaker about the vacancy. — Bernama